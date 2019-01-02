Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.57). Achaogen posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Achaogen.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.08. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,045.86% and a negative return on equity of 214.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 80,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $151,530.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 743,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,204,223.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,880,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,346.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,008,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,078. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Achaogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Achaogen by 43.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Achaogen has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

