Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $728,463.00 and approximately $317,319.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.03921939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.04266708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00844101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.01293550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00138393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.01565739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00344936 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

