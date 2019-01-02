Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.44. 22,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 721,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

The stock has a market cap of $486.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva purchased 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

