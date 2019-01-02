adidas (ADS) PT Set at €220.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.09 ($261.73).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €182.40 ($212.09) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.