Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15,339.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

