Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $609,469.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 617,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $314,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,174 shares of company stock worth $15,796,652 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 74,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 232,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,013,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

