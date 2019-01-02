Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,801 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

