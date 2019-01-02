Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $473,524 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of COR opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/advisors-asset-management-inc-reduces-holdings-in-coresite-realty-corp-cor.html.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.