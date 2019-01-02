Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,831 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,005 shares of company stock worth $1,390,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

