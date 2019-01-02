AES Corp (AES) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 812,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of AES worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

