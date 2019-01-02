Agilent Technologies (A) Lowered to “Hold” at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:A opened at $67.46 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.75 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $658,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,923 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,165,563.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,054,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,902 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

