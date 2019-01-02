AiLink Token (ALI) 1-Day Volume Hits $235,513.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $898,846.00 and approximately $235,513.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. In the last week, AiLink Token has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00120527 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007148 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000389 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,160,525,968 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

