Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

AFLYY opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.18. Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.