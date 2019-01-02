Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,844,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

