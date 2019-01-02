Akorn (AKRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.14

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 140734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKRX shares. Craig Hallum raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

