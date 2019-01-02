Alan Stewart Purchases 72 Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($180.64).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Alan Stewart bought 63 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £137.34 ($179.46).

On Friday, October 5th, Alan Stewart bought 50,000 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £107,000 ($139,814.45).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

