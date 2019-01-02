Albemarle (ALB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Albemarle stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

