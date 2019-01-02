Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,227,686 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 108,978,751 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,852,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

NYSE:BABA opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

