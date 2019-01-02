Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) CFO Paul P. Egge Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) CFO Paul P. Egge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,934 shares in the company, valued at $342,234.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $706.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

