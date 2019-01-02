alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €14.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €12.58 ($14.63) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.04 ($16.33).

Shares of AOX opened at €12.07 ($14.03) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

