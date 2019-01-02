Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

