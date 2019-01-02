Ambarella (AMBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella's third-quarter results hurt from continued decline in revenues from consumer applications, including sports, VR and the drone cameras. This downtrend is expected to continue. Transition of the business away from consumer electronic applications toward computer vision coupled with geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges are taking a toll on the company’s revenues. Ambarella is also hurt by decline in chip sales to GoPro. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-todate basis. Nonetheless, Ambarella expects the demand for security cameras with computer vision capability to continue to grow, giving it an opportunity to increase its value contribution per camera, and hence boost top-line.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $42,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $699,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,832,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $636,581 over the last 90 days. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

