Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $88,090.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,016 shares of company stock worth $283,206. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 623.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 163,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 114,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ameresco by 415.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $646.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

