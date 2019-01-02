Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to announce $17.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.85 billion and the highest is $17.57 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $12.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $54.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $55.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.67 billion to $79.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.53.

NYSE BABA opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.37. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,191,000 after purchasing an additional 619,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,528,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.