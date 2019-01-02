Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $88,100.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $437,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,228 shares of company stock worth $1,056,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $131,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,213 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 185.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,501 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 146,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

