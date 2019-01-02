Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (TRUE) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. TrueCar posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,749. The firm has a market cap of $942.28 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.38. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $73,852.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,976 shares of company stock valued at $89,352. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 821,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 295,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 295,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,246,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in TrueCar by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,485,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.