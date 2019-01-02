Analysts Expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.86 Million

Brokerages expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to announce $139.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.40 million and the lowest is $134.21 million. Blue Apron posted sales of $187.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year sales of $667.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $681.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $592.97 million, with estimates ranging from $503.29 million to $659.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 75.39% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $150.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.28.

In other news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $165,332.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $198,369.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at $290,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,446 shares of company stock worth $618,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 285.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,211 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 3.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 127,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,773. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

