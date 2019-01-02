Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $974,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,440.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $845,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,493. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

