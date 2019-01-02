Analysts Expect Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Pra Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Pra Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pra Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 150,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 596,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 603,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.61. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

