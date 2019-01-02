Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $10.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,089,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,238,000 after buying an additional 860,247 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 917,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1,106.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

