Analysts Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Target Price at $163.35

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,928,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,816,000 after buying an additional 691,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,928,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. 88,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

