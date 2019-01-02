Analysts Set Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Price Target at $60.50

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

