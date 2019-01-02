Analysts Set Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) PT at $13.58

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,167. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,202 shares of company stock worth $316,992. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

