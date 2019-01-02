Analysts Set Lennar Co. (LEN) PT at $62.79

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 475.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $39.15 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.