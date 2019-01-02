Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (TEG) PT at $20.46

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.57 ($23.91).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.12 ($23.40) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a fifty-two week high of €16.70 ($19.42).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

