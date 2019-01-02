Analyzing Geospace Technologies (GEOS) and Mechanical Technology (MKTY)

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -25.36% -10.64% -9.88% Mechanical Technology 14.27% 21.53% 17.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $75.75 million 1.85 -$19.21 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $7.06 million 1.07 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Geospace Technologies and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Geospace Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Geospace Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Geospace Technologies is more favorable than Mechanical Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Mechanical Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including water meter products, imaging equipment, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphic, industrial graphic, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. It operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine balancing and vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; metrology tools for semiconductor and solar wafer characterization; and tensile stage systems for materials testing and precision linear displacement gauges for use in academic and industrial research and development settings. It sells its precision automated manufacturing, and research and development sectors through direct sales and representatives in the Americas; and through distributors and agents in Europe and Asia, as well as axial turbo machinery directly to end users. The company serves electronics, aircraft, aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and research industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

