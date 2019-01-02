Analyzing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) and Taitron Components (TAIT)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 25.13% 32.17% 17.75% Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90%

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) is more favorable than Taitron Components.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and Taitron Components’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) $238.52 million 2.87 $43.79 million $2.09 15.34 Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.28 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) beats Taitron Components on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform based car service that provides access to Android market applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 180,000 end-users through 38,000 corporate customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

