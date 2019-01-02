Analyzing Limbach (LMB) and Bouygues (BOUYF)

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Limbach has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limbach and Bouygues’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $485.74 million 0.06 $710,000.00 $0.22 16.73 Bouygues $37.36 billion 1.71 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Limbach.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Limbach and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limbach presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.63%. Given Limbach’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limbach is more favorable than Bouygues.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach -0.78% -5.30% -1.06% Bouygues 3.18% 11.89% 3.32%

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Limbach does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bouygues beats Limbach on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company's customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, such as sports arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of road safety equipment, road markings, and traffic signs, as well as traffic management and access control equipment; and the installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines for conveying fluids and dry networks. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub theme channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; sells advertising space for Les Indés radios and Websites; provides MYTF1 digital TV services; and operates la seine musicale concert hall, as well as works in the field of entertainment, including home shopping, board games, music production and live shows, etc. Further, it offers mobile and fixed Internet services; and Tout-en-un ideo, a fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and television services, as well as provides Bbox Miami, a TV box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

