Analyzing MAM Software Group (MAMS) and Materialise (MTLS)

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MAM Software Group and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Materialise 0 1 0 0 2.00

MAM Software Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given MAM Software Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MAM Software Group is more favorable than Materialise.

Risk & Volatility

MAM Software Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAM Software Group and Materialise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group $35.78 million 2.81 $3.21 million $0.33 24.24 Materialise $161.05 million 5.90 -$1.87 million ($0.04) -501.50

MAM Software Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Materialise. Materialise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAM Software Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of MAM Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MAM Software Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAM Software Group and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group 9.08% 30.52% 13.20% Materialise 2.20% 4.39% 1.54%

Summary

MAM Software Group beats Materialise on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits. It also provides e-commerce and online services that offers Web sites and online connectivity between manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, auto service providers, and the consumer; and customer support, consulting, and training services comprising phone and online support, implementation, and training. The company's business management systems include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management systems also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

