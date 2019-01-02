Analyzing TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) and Ichor (ICHR)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ichor has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 1.82 $1.92 billion $2.88 9.78 Ichor $655.89 million 0.57 $56.45 million $2.41 6.76

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 17.67% 25.51% 16.72% Ichor 7.95% 35.38% 14.63%

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ichor does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

