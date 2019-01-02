Andalas Energy and Power (ADL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 606,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Simon George Gorringe acquired 3,000,000 shares of Andalas Energy and Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

