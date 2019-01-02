Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

APY stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.75.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/anglo-pacific-group-plc-apy-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-3rd.html.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.