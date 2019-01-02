Anthony Brown Buys 100,000 Shares of Scout Security Ltd (SCT) Stock

Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT) insider Anthony Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,600.00 ($11,773.05).

Scout Security stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.16 ($0.11). 271,554 shares of the company traded hands.

Scout Security Company Profile

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

