Aphria Inc (APHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,104,581 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 16,564,790 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,760,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Aphria has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.87.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Eight Capital downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

