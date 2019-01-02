Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy aapl” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,847 shares of company stock worth $26,795,181. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.01. 15,469,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,892,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.