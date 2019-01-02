Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 17.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 63,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 838,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 35,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,847 shares of company stock valued at $26,795,181. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $767.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

