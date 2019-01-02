APPLYDIRCT/ORD UNRESTR (AD1) Insider Michael Kay Purchases 4,166,666 Shares of Stock

APPLYDIRCT/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AD1) insider Michael Kay purchased 4,166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$124,999.98 ($88,652.47).

ASX AD1 opened at A$0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday.

APPLYDIRCT/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile

ApplyDirect Limited provides an online database and search platform that links employers and job candidates directly to live job opportunities on employer Websites in Australia. The company is based in Kew, Australia.

