AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Zumiez worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zumiez by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 278,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,847 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $248.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

