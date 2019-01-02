AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 119,338 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,338 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $71,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after buying an additional 911,880 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after buying an additional 563,539 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,951,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 56.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,736,000 after buying an additional 236,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $103,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

