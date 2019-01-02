ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal has underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The ongoing trade war is likely to hurt some of the company’s major end-use markets including automotive. A slowdown in infrastructure is also affecting steel demand in China. The steel industry also remains affected by global production overcapacity, driven by a surge in production in China.”

MT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE MT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 398,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,118. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 137.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,237,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 715,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 249,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

